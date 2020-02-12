Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genesis Energy operates crude oil common carrier pipelines and is an independent gatherer and marketer of crude oil in North America, with operations concentrated in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and New Mexico. “

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

GEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Genesis Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of GEL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,642. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.55. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.12%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,750.00%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II purchased 30,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $569,848.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 130,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,848.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II purchased 19,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $377,941.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,058.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 37.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,160,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615,352 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 785,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,078,000 after buying an additional 47,365 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 636,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after buying an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 345,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after buying an additional 54,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesis Energy (GEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.