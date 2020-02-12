GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.33.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

NASDAQ GNMK opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $293.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, COO Scott Mendel sold 5,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $28,268.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 330,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,500.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hany Massarany sold 7,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $42,979.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,225 shares of company stock valued at $445,697. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 68,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 40,787 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 589,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 169,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 300,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.