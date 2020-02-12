Genworth MI Canada Inc (TSE:MIC) Plans $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Genworth MI Canada Inc (TSE:MIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

MIC traded down C$0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$59.03. The stock had a trading volume of 91,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,437. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97. Genworth MI Canada has a one year low of C$39.44 and a one year high of C$61.39.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Genworth MI Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Genworth MI Canada from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Genworth MI Canada from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Genworth MI Canada from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Genworth MI Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genworth MI Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$59.33.

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

