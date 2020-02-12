Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys 408 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 475.7% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 45.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 55.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.05.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.96. The stock had a trading volume of 122,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,660. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

