Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys 740 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 94.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,522 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Illumina were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 48,417 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 185 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,832,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,506 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illumina news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total value of $187,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,487 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $292.26. 1,042,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,135. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.12. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $263.30 and a 12-month high of $380.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 target price on shares of Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.13.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

