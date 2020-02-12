Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Grows Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 1,281.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 1,615.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Ann Mather sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $63,826.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $2,053,819.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,256.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,772 shares of company stock worth $8,118,177. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $280.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nomura reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.12.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $3.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.91. Arista Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $173.31 and a fifty-two week high of $331.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

