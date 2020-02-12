Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.2% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in Alphabet by 24.5% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,907 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,993,000 after acquiring an additional 131,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,172,000 after acquiring an additional 113,206 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,535.00 price objective (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total transaction of $74,280.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock worth $316,798,003. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $5.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,514.04. The stock had a trading volume of 560,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,291. The company has a market cap of $1,040.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,428.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1,294.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,529.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

