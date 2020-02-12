Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 252.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $8.57 on Wednesday, hitting $302.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,472. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.21. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $222.00 and a 1 year high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.70.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

