Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases 33,600 Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPC. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 81.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 102,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 46,067 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 76,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 44,298 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 11.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 256,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE JPC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.68. 1,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,275. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $10.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

