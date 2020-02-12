Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Down to $4.71

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.61, but opened at $4.71. Gerdau shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 686,225 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Gerdau from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gerdau currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Get Gerdau alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Gerdau by 2,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gerdau by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,170,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,168 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 16,090.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,293 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.