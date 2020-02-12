Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gerresheimer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €73.07 ($84.96).

Shares of ETR:GXI traded down €1.10 ($1.28) on Wednesday, reaching €72.80 ($84.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is €68.37. Gerresheimer has a 52-week low of €56.50 ($65.70) and a 52-week high of €74.80 ($86.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.04.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

