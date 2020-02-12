Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GAIN. BidaskClub cut Gladstone Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush cut Gladstone Investment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.75 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gladstone Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of GAIN stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 118,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,494. The stock has a market cap of $450.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $15.34.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 49.63% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 13.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

