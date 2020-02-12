Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

GLBZ opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 million, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit.

