Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Short Interest Update

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the January 15th total of 13,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 102,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Global Partners stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.27. The company had a trading volume of 88,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Global Partners has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average is $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $661.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.97.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.39%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GLP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Global Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $20.25.
About Global Partners
Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.
See Also: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.