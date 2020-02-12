Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Short Interest Update

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the January 15th total of 13,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 102,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global Partners stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.27. The company had a trading volume of 88,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Global Partners has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average is $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $661.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Global Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global Partners by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Global Partners by 24.2% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Global Partners by 13.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GLP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Global Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

