Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.43 to $7.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.68 billion to $7.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.74 billion.Global Payments also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.43-7.62 EPS.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $199.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.97. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $206.18. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 15.03%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPN. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Global Payments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.58.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 560 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,822.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $104,022.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,605.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,800 shares of company stock worth $328,062 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

