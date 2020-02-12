Global Water Resources Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0241 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Global Water Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 181.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 181.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $302.68 million, a P/E ratio of 115.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.09.

A number of research analysts have commented on GWRS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

