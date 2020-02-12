Godaddy (GDDY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $69.94 on Wednesday. Godaddy has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $82.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average is $67.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.97, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

In other Godaddy news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $57,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,464. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $68,801.04. Insiders sold 8,992 shares of company stock worth $612,226 over the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Godaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

