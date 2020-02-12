Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on GOGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.
GOGO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.44. 1,622,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.05. Gogo has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $7.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41.
About Gogo
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).
