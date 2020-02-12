Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GOGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

GOGO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.44. 1,622,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.05. Gogo has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $7.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,456,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,717,000 after purchasing an additional 263,685 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its position in Gogo by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,325,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gogo by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,372,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after buying an additional 496,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Gogo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Gogo by 612.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 637,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 548,364 shares in the last quarter. 63.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

