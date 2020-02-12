Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

GOSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.03. 393,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,417. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79. The stock has a market cap of $977.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jakob Dupont sold 1,994 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $31,525.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,525.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

