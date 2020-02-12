Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Insider Jeffrey P. Johnson Sells 55,800 Shares

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 55,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,069,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,963.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.43. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92.
Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 14.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Graco by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 25,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 38,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Graco by 34.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on GGG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.
Graco Company Profile
Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.
