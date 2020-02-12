Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Insider Jeffrey P. Johnson Sells 55,800 Shares

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 55,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,069,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,963.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.43. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 14.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Graco by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 25,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 38,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Graco by 34.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GGG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

