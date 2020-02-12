Grafenia (LON:GRA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.50

Grafenia PLC (LON:GRA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11), with a volume of 12213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 million and a P/E ratio of -2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.31.

Grafenia (LON:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (1.17) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, insider Peter R. Gunning purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,154.43).

About Grafenia

Grafenia Plc, together with its subsidiaries, licenses brands, software, and technology for the graphic arts industry in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Holland, Belgium, the Netherlands, the United States, New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. Its brands and solutions include Brambl, a Web design tool that helps graphic designers to build Websites; BrandDemand, which provides online print management services to franchise networks and other multisite businesses; Marqetspace, an online service that serves trade buyers of printing services; Flyerzone that offers online print services; Nettl, a suite of training, marketing, and software solutions, which helps a graphics business to deliver Web projects; printing.com that supplies SMEs with graphic design and printing services through its partner network; Image Group, which provides merchandising, retail graphics, site branding, signage, promotional advertising, and exhibition solutions; w3p, a Web-to-print software as a service (SaaS) solution for designers and printers; w3shop, a SaaS cloud-based platform; and TemplateCloud, a SaaS based crowd-sourced templated graphic design to other online printers through an application programming interface.

