Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) Shares Acquired by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) by 456.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 158.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.17, a current ratio of 28.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.40. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

GPMT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

In related news, CFO Marcin Urbaszek sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $42,852.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John A. Taylor sold 11,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $219,787.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,318.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,186 shares of company stock valued at $389,308. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.