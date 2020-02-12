Green Dot (GDOT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.16. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $76.22.

GDOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

