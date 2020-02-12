Gresham House (LON:GHE) Sets New 1-Year High at $680.00

Shares of Gresham House plc (LON:GHE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 680 ($8.95) and last traded at GBX 677.50 ($8.91), with a volume of 3390 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 667.50 ($8.78).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 801 ($10.54) price target on shares of Gresham House in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.91 million and a P/E ratio of -157.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 644.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 605.21.

In other news, insider Gareth Davis acquired 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 611 ($8.04) per share, for a total transaction of £69,654 ($91,625.89).

Gresham House Company Profile (LON:GHE)

Gresham House plc, an investment trust, engages in property rental and development in the United Kingdom. It also invests in listed securities. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

