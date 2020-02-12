Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 300 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,870,000 after buying an additional 229,189 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,381,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,038,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,333,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $279,951,000 after buying an additional 19,021 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,272,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,228,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,027,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $222,331,000 after buying an additional 22,698 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $218.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.45.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

