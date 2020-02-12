Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 525 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 862.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 103,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 64,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $118.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.78. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $118.45.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.22.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

