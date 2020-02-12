Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 14,092 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.85.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

