Grimes & Company Inc. Has $807,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,245,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 308.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,412,000 after buying an additional 920,462 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 457.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 948,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,608,000 after buying an additional 778,539 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,456,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,230,000 after buying an additional 666,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,386,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,626,000 after buying an additional 419,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total value of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,052.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 663,053 shares of company stock valued at $84,242,237 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Charter Equity downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $130.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.18. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $101.57 and a one year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

