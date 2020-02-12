Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 115.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 25.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 44,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $204,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,369.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 107,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $4,846,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,030,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,601 shares of company stock valued at $9,358,356. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.42.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.57 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.