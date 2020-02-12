Grimes & Company Inc. Raises Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 56,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UTX opened at $155.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $121.48 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.09.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UTX. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark began coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.53.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

