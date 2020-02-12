Grimes & Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,962,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 18,639 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 281,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after buying an additional 183,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 317,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,255,000 after buying an additional 47,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $56.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.77. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.72.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPC. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

