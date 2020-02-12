Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 3,534 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 247,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,812,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 654,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,506,000 after buying an additional 11,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $146.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.03. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.88 and a 1 year high of $146.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 67.49%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

