GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Insider Samuel Pike Hall Sells 1,395 Shares of Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 1,395 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $73,251.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,848.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

GrubHub stock opened at $51.82 on Wednesday. GrubHub Inc has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.34.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $341.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. GrubHub’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of GrubHub from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of GrubHub from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in GrubHub in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of GrubHub by 313.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 211,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 160,114 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GrubHub by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,545,000 after purchasing an additional 68,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of GrubHub by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 684,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,470,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

