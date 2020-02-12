Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.26% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort worth $7,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 8,045.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 55,433 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,853. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day moving average is $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMAB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

