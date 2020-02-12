Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TV. Barclays downgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

