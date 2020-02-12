Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Acquires 519 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,793 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.46. 152,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,117,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $49.89 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.06 and a 200 day moving average of $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,643 shares of company stock valued at $15,306,458. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

