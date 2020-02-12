Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,289 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.60. 173,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,603. The stock has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.28. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.81 and a 1 year high of $299.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.61.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

