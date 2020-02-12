Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 1.8% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,683,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,749,000 after purchasing an additional 915,061 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,089,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,138,000 after acquiring an additional 274,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,981,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,554,000 after acquiring an additional 65,486 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,370,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,900,000 after acquiring an additional 168,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,495,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.96. 9,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,320. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.48. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $47.32 and a 12 month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.