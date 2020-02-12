Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,517 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in Comcast by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.93. 5,152,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,437,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

