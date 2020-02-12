Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,549 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,749 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,581,027,000 after purchasing an additional 338,005 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $324,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,896 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,106,086 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $171,798,000 after purchasing an additional 212,891 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $99,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,951,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $107,911,000 after purchasing an additional 348,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.42. 833,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,515,392. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average is $55.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $74.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

