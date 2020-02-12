Guggenheim Raises RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $250.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RNG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $194.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $219.36.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of RNG opened at $227.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.73 and its 200-day moving average is $161.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -553.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $98.19 and a 12-month high of $233.81.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $471,295.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,851,733.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $80,847.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,211.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,726 shares of company stock worth $37,545,278. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in RingCentral by 3.0% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in RingCentral by 6.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in RingCentral by 7.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.