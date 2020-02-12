Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

NYSE GOF opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26.

In other news, insider Randall C. Barnes purchased 3,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,873.40.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

