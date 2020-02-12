Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Gusbourne Plc (LON:GUS)’s share price fell 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 76 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 76 ($1.00), 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78 ($1.03).

The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 million and a PE ratio of -16.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 80.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 71.16.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Gusbourne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gusbourne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.