GYL Financial Synergies LLC Buys 249 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,750,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,924,000 after buying an additional 554,917 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,941,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,547,000 after purchasing an additional 574,327 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,269,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,140 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,305,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,279,000 after purchasing an additional 172,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,538 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,263. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $250.34 and a 1-year high of $309.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.79.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.