GYL Financial Synergies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,723 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 385.1% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 32,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 106,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,161,000 after buying an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $1,052,000. Institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.11. 87,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,474. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.07. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $64.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average of $55.54.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.80. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $17.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAM. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

