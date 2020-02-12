GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $21.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 9.4% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,255,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,886,000 after buying an additional 103,776 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,975,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,733,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 955,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,717,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 774,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,632,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 694,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,226,000 after buying an additional 30,067 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.36. 9,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,691. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $180.29 and a 12-month high of $210.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

