GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $319,000 Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 538.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LIN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.14. The stock had a trading volume of 138,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.87. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $163.89 and a 52 week high of $218.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. On average, analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Pareto Securities raised Linde to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.36.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

