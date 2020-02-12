GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 2,396 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,159 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,639 shares of company stock worth $12,649,661 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.04.

American Express stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.76. 164,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. American Express has a 12 month low of $106.24 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.42. The company has a market cap of $108.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

