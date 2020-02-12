GYL Financial Synergies LLC Trims Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC cut its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 30.9% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 43,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 14.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,650,000 after acquiring an additional 53,186 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 807,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 3,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $357,886.54. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 7,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $700,815.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,268,966.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,908 shares of company stock valued at $22,176,673 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COF stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.09. 160,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,556. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $78.45 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. UBS Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

