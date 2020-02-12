Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives $23.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HALO. Piper Sandler upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.17. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.44 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

